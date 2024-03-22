Daily Newscast for Friday, March 22, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 22, 2024.

- Little Rock airport director Bryan Malinowski has died following an alleged shootout with federal agents as they served a search warrant

- A rare co-emergence of cicadas will likely begin across the U.S. and in Arkansas around Memorial Day

- A new advisory panel hopes to combat food insecurity in Little Rock

- The Southeast Tourism Society's Domestic Showcase is ongoing in Little Rock

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.