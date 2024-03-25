Daily Newscast for Monday, March 25, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 25, 2024.

- The investigation into the use of deadly force by federal agents against Little Rock airport director Bryan Malinowski is ongoing

- Congressman French Hill is seeking the position of chairman of the House Financial Services committee

- The population of Northwest Arkansas is projected to reach 1 million by 2050

- Congressman French Hill says congress needs to avoid stop gap spending resolutions

- Animals may react strangely to the April 8th eclipse, or not at all, according to an Arkansas biologist

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.