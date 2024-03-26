Daily Newscast for Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

- A lawsuit filed Monday is challenging parts of the LEARNS Act

- CHI St. Vincent is partnering with the Morehouse School of Medicine to increase opportunities for members of the BIPOC community

- Several train cars derailed early Monday morning in Hope

- The Arkansas Tire Recycling Program is facing a potential funding cliff

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.