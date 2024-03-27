© 2024
Daily Newscast for Wednesday, March 27, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

- The Pulaski County Quorum Court has passed ordinances relating to the production of a Netflix series filmed inside a county jail

- Congressman Bruce Westerman spoke with lawmakers about energy policy Tuesday

- An affordable housing company broke ground on a new site in Rogers on Monday

- Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker for the Arkansas Republican Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner in May

- Wynne will be the Arkansas State Capital for the day on Thursday, March 28

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
