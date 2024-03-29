Afternoon Newscast for Friday, March 29, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 29, 2024.

-New details are released relating to a shooting at a children's library on Wednesday.

-Arkansas lawmakers discuss maternal mortality at a legislative committee meeting.

-The University of Arkansas at Little Rock prepares to celebrate the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

