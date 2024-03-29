© 2024
Daily Newscast for Friday, March 29, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 29, 2024 at 9:21 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 29, 2024.

- A pastor in Little Rock is resigning over how he handled sex abuse accusations at the church

- A Democratic challenger is looking to unseat Republican U.S. Congressman French Hill

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is joining a lawsuit against President Biden over student loans

- A series of roundtable discussions on laws and policies affecting child wellbeing was held at UA Little Rock on Wednesday

- The 10th Annual Arkansas STEM Festival was held at the state fairgrounds Thursday

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
