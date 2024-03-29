Daily Newscast for Thursday, March 28, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

- An investigation into Governor Sarah Sanders' Purchase of a $19,000 has been sent to her office for review

- State lawmakers say they're open to potentially rolling back protections for cryptocurrency mines in Arkansas

- A new program aims to help marginalized entrepreneurs create healthcare technology

- Workers at a West Little Rock Starbucks have voted 12-2 to unionize

- Early voting is underway for three legislative runoff elections

- A new proposal could bring curbside glass recycling back to Little Rock

