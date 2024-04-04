Daily Newscast for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, April 4, 2024.

- Republican State Sen. Bryan King proposes regulations for cryptocurrency mines in Arkansas

- The city of Little Rock and Arkansas Office of Housing and Urban Development have finished construction on two homes in southwest Little Rock

- The National Weather Service in Little Rock says cloud cover predictions for Monday's eclipse is "tricky"

- The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum celebrates the 80th anniversary of the USS Razorback

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.