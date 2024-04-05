Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 5, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 5, 2024.

- The judge set to preside over a lawsuit challenging a section of the LEARNS act will no longer apply for school vouchers.

- FBI agents raided the home of a Little Rock businesswoman Thursday morning

- Over 300 couples are set to get married in a mass wedding ceremony in Russellville on Monday.

