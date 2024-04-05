Daily Newscast for Friday, April 5, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 5, 2024.

- Arkansas lawmakers heard arguments for increased regulation of cryptomines at a senate committee meeting Thursday

- FBI agents raided the home of a Little Rock businesswoman Thursday morning

- Members of the legislative committee questioned the Board of Corrections over hiring decisions

- The Arkansas Supreme court affirmed a ruling dismissing a lawsuit challenging the legality of state ballot-counting machines

- The Arkansas Department of Transformation and shared services has named a new director of the Office of State Procurement

