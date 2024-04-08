© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily Newscast for Monday, April 8, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 8, 2024 at 7:28 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 8, 2024.

-Thousands of visitors descent on Arkansas to view the 2024 total solar eclipse

-Gov. Sarah Sanders calls for a convention to replace a Republican candidate who dropped out of a state House race

-A man was fatally shot in Conway after crashing into a business and barricading himself inside

-University of Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman leaves to take the head coach job at USC

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen