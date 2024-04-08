Daily Newscast for Monday, April 8, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 8, 2024.

-Thousands of visitors descent on Arkansas to view the 2024 total solar eclipse

-Gov. Sarah Sanders calls for a convention to replace a Republican candidate who dropped out of a state House race

-A man was fatally shot in Conway after crashing into a business and barricading himself inside

-University of Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman leaves to take the head coach job at USC

