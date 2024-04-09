© 2024
Daily Newscast for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 9, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

- The state legislature will convene on Wednesday to begin the 2024 fiscal session

- Thousands traveled to Arkansas to view the total solar eclipse on Monday

- Some businesses and small-town festival organizers say business was slower than expected over eclipse weekend

- Astrophotographers came from Texas to Russellville, AR, to find clearer skies for totality

