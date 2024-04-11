© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily Newscast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers her first State of the State address

- The fiscal session of the Arkansas Legislature is underway

- The family of a man killed on an Arkansas Highway is suing law enforcement officials

- A breach-of-contract lawsuit has ended with Walmart owing $101 million to the maker of protective gloves

- The University of Arkansas has a new men's basketball coach

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece