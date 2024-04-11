Daily Newscast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers her first State of the State address

- The fiscal session of the Arkansas Legislature is underway

- The family of a man killed on an Arkansas Highway is suing law enforcement officials

- A breach-of-contract lawsuit has ended with Walmart owing $101 million to the maker of protective gloves

- The University of Arkansas has a new men's basketball coach

