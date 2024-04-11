Daily Newscast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

- The audit of Gov. Sanders over-$19,000 lectern purchase is expected within nine days

- Shorter College President O. Jerome Green has died

- A Little Rock Man is suing a local Starbucks after he says experienced a severe allergic reaction to his order

- Arkansas State Parks reports more than 200,000 visitors over the eclipse weekend

- A Utah company is accepting donations of new and used eclipse glasses

