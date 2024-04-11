© 2024
Daily Newscast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 10, 2024 at 8:41 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

- The audit of Gov. Sanders over-$19,000 lectern purchase is expected within nine days

- Shorter College President O. Jerome Green has died

- A Little Rock Man is suing a local Starbucks after he says experienced a severe allergic reaction to his order

- Arkansas State Parks reports more than 200,000 visitors over the eclipse weekend

- A Utah company is accepting donations of new and used eclipse glasses

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
