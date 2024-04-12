© 2024
Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:59 PM CDT

Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Daily Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 12, 2024:

-A Bentonville man pleads innocent after being arrested for threatening song lyrics.

-Hot Spring County Sheriff arrested on additional charges

-Amazon plans to construct new facility in Jonesboro

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Local Newscast
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
