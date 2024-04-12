Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024
Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Daily Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 12, 2024:
-A Bentonville man pleads innocent after being arrested for threatening song lyrics.
-Hot Spring County Sheriff arrested on additional charges
-Amazon plans to construct new facility in Jonesboro
Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.