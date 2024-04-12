Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 12, 2024:

-A Bentonville man pleads innocent after being arrested for threatening song lyrics.

-Hot Spring County Sheriff arrested on additional charges

-Amazon plans to construct new facility in Jonesboro

