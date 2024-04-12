© 2024
Daily Newscast for Friday, April 12, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:19 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 12, 2024.

- State lawmakers have subpoenaed Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles, who is accused of ignoring widespread sexual abuse at a now-defunct boarding school

- The Joint Budget Committee debated state funding on Thursday

- The Arkansas legislature has added bills to the fiscal session docket to regulate cryptomines

- The Arkansas Coalition for Strong Families expressed concerns over the budget proposal at a press conference Thursday

- Oral arguments have begun a case that could decide whether Arkansas will be allowed to ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
