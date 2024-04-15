Daily Newscast for Monday, April 15, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 15, 2024.

- A Report on the audit of Governor Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern is expected to be released this week

- Police in Wynne are investigating after a Saturday night block party turned deadly

- State Police are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy in Hempstead County that left one man dead

- Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins spoke with the Jacksonville NAACP about a reality series filmed inside a county jail

- The US House of Representatives has passed legislation aimed at studying recreational access to public lands

