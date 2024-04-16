Daily Newscast for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

- The audit report of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern has been made public

- Members of the Arkansas Senate have approved more funding for the state's Educational Freedom Account program

- Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is asking state lawmakers to increase the number of police near the state capitol by more than double

- ARDOT began Work Zone Awareness Week by unveiling a proposed memorial to workers killed while on the job

- State law enforcement have made their second-largest seizure of untaxed cigarettes in their history

