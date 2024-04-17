Daily Newscast for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

- A Legislative Committee met to discuss the results of an audit into Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' $19,000 lectern purchase

- The State House Select Committee on Rules met to debate and vote on non-fiscal resolutions proposed during the joint fiscal session

- U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is defending comments he made regarding pro-Palestinian protestors blocking traffic in some cities across the nation

- The new home of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is taking shape

