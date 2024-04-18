Daily Newscast for Thursday, April 18, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, April 18, 2024.

- The Arkansas House passes a couple of resolutions paving the way for more regulations of cryptocurrency mines

- Dozens of people appeared at a Little Rock City Board meeting Tuesday to ask the city to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

- Little Rock City Board of Directors gives the go-ahead to find financing for new solar energy projects

- The University of Arkansas is receiving $5 million to increase cybersecurity

- The North Little Rock Animal Shelter broke ground on a 900 sq. ft. expansion Wednesday

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.