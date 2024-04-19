Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 19, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 19, 2024.

- The South Broadway community of Little Rock gets a new Community Garden.

- A Bonnerdale woman is charged for false imprisonment of two children.

- Unemployment in Arkansas fell slightly in March.

-Renovations completed at the Sue Cowan Williams Library in Little Rock.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.