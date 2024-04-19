Daily Newscast for Friday, April 19, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 19, 2024.

- Arkansas Lawmakers are demanding to see body cam footage of the raid on a Little Rock airport director's home

- An attempt to defund a public health advocacy organization in Arkansas failed

- Lawmakers advanced two bills that would put basic regulations on cryptocurrency mining in Arkansas

- The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed a 2022 ruling denying additional DNA evidence testing in the West Memphis Three case

- Our House celebrates the opening of a $16m expansion

