Daily Newscast for Monday, April 22, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 22, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 22, 2024.

- Former Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor has died at age 89

- The Joint Fiscal Session resumes Tuesday

- A school choice program implemented within the Fayetteville school district is full

- 24 new U.S. citizens took their oaths at Dickey-Stephens Park Sunday, a first for the park.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
