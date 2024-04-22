Daily Newscast for Monday, April 22, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 22, 2024.

- Former Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor has died at age 89

- The Joint Fiscal Session resumes Tuesday

- A school choice program implemented within the Fayetteville school district is full

- 24 new U.S. citizens took their oaths at Dickey-Stephens Park Sunday, a first for the park.

