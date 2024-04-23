© 2024
Daily Newscast for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published April 23, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

- Congressional leaders call for more information about a fatal morning raid on a Little Rock airport director's home

- An investigation into Arkansas Board of Correction's potential legal violations has effectively ended

- Governor Sarah Sanders has introduced a strategic committee on maternal health

- A lawsuit has been filed to prevent the building of a camping resort on Beaver Lake

- A statue of Little Rock civil rights icon Daisy Bates is set to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol next month

- Applications for a new summer EBT program are now open in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
