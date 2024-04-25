Daily Newscast for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, April 25, 2024.

- New regulations on cryptocurrency mines are nearing final approval as the fiscal session winds down

- An attempt to clarify state budgetary law failed in the Arkansas Legislature Wednesday

- U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Little Rock this week

- Late U.S. senator and former governor David Pryor will lie in state at the state capitol tomorrow

- A ceremony at the state capitol celebrated the top 25 test scores of the 2023 GED in Arkansas

- Finalists to be the dean of a proposed veterinary school at ASU are being considered

