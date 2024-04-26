© 2024
Afternoon Newscast for Friday, April 26, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:59 PM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 26, 2024.

-A former healthcare executive is sentenced for his role in a corruption scheme involving Arkansas lawmakers

-Pulaski County's chief executive returns a check from a production company behind a documentary filmed at the Pulaski County Jail

-Little Rock School District officials seek federal funding for magnet school programs

-More than 300 people turn out for UA Little Rock's annual Suicide Prevention Walk

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
