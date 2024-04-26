Daily Newscast for Friday, April 26, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, April 26, 2024.

- A Little Rock woman has pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell stolen body parts

- Arkansas lawmakers voted down an attempt to limit the spending authority of Arkansas PBS

- Arkansas lawmakers approved an amended appropriations bill for the Department of Human Services

-Police say a North Little Rock Attorney was shot while allegedly trying to rob an armored truck

- Late U.S. Senator and former Arkansas Governor David Pryor is lying in state at the state capitol today

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.