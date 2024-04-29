Daily Newscast for Monday, April 29, 2024.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, April 29, 2024.

- Congressman Hill champions bill providing aid to international allies of the U.S.

- Arkansas House bill under consideration would add 26 new positions to the state Attorney General's office

- Dept of Human Services to host maternal health awareness fair in May

- Friends and family remembered Former US Senator David Pryor in Little Rock on Saturday

