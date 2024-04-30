Daily Newscast for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

- A lawsuit is underway to stop an Arkansas law that regulates the way race is discussed in schools

- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a series of public meetings to discuss a proposed sales tax increase

- A second health executive has been sentenced for their role in a public corruption scheme involving Arkansas lawmakers

- Nationwide non-profit All Kids Bike has launched a Learn-to-Ride program at Sidney Deener Elementary School in Searcy

