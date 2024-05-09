© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 9, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:16 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 9, 2024.

- A statue of civil rights icon Daisy Bates representing Arkansas at the US Capitol on Wednesday

- The city of Little Rock has released its draft of a new Downtown Master Plan

- Lyon College has finalized the locations of both its new schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine

- The city of Conway has switched to a new 911 service

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece