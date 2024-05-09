Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 9, 2024.

- A statue of civil rights icon Daisy Bates representing Arkansas at the US Capitol on Wednesday

- The city of Little Rock has released its draft of a new Downtown Master Plan

- Lyon College has finalized the locations of both its new schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine

- The city of Conway has switched to a new 911 service

