Daily Newscast for Friday, May 10, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 10, 2024.
-Arkansas Legislature adjourns fiscal sessions without funding for Game and Fish commission, amid debate over pay raise for the commission's director
-Republican Representative Brian Evans wins Arkansas House speakership
-The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority celebrates improvements to the system over the past two decades
-The Little Rock School District tables discussion over whether or not to join multi-state social media lawsuit.
