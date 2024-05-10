Daily Newscast for Friday, May 10, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 10, 2024.

-Arkansas Legislature adjourns fiscal sessions without funding for Game and Fish commission, amid debate over pay raise for the commission's director

-Republican Representative Brian Evans wins Arkansas House speakership

-The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority celebrates improvements to the system over the past two decades

-The Little Rock School District tables discussion over whether or not to join multi-state social media lawsuit.

