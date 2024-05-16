Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

- Controversial herbicide Dicamba may be off the table for the next few growing seasons

- Two people were injured in a small-engine plane crash near Oaklawn Casino and Resort

- Attorney General Tim Griffin says the state's lawsuit against TikTok's parent company ByteDance can proceed

- An event at Our House in Little Rock Wednesday connected property managers with housing authorities to respond to questions and build more support for the unhoused community

