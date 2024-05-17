Daily Newscast for Friday, May 17, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 17, 2024.

- A member of Arkansas' judicial oversight panel is resigning amid allegations of misconduct

- The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled four laws restricting the voting process can stay in place

- Plaintiffs in a legal challenge against an Arkansas law regulating library content are calling for it to be permanently blocked

- U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has introduced legislation to repeal a $200 federal firearm transfer tax

- Arkansas Children's Research Institute has received a $2 million award

- Little Rock's newest public school, Dr. Marian G. Lacey Academy has opened

