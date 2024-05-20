Daily Newscast for Monday, May 20, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, May 20, 2024.

- Changes to Arkansas taxes and funding for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission could be addressed in an upcoming special session of the state legislature

- The Midcon Venture Capital Summit hosted in Northwest Arkansas could signal larger developments on the horizon for the region

- U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman shares his thoughts on the Federal Aviation Administration's 2024 Reauthorization Bill, which became law last week

- A documentary exploring the contributions and challenges of women in agriculture was screened in Jonesboro Friday night

