Daily Newscast for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

- The Arkansas State Capitol will be closed to visitors through Thursday following a fire in the basement cafeteria

- An Arkansas judge has ruled attorneys can legally carry handguns into courthouses

- Rates of drug overdoses are declining in Arkansas, improving above the national average

- Former Arkansas Speaker of the House Benny Petrus has died

- Rain and storms will begin overnight and will last throughout the week, possibly into the weekend

- All four major cities in Northwest Arkansas will hold mayoral elections in November

