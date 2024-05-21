Daily Newscast for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
- The Arkansas State Capitol will be closed to visitors through Thursday following a fire in the basement cafeteria
- An Arkansas judge has ruled attorneys can legally carry handguns into courthouses
- Rates of drug overdoses are declining in Arkansas, improving above the national average
- Former Arkansas Speaker of the House Benny Petrus has died
- Rain and storms will begin overnight and will last throughout the week, possibly into the weekend
- All four major cities in Northwest Arkansas will hold mayoral elections in November
