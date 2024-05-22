Daily Newscast for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

- Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins held a press conference Tuesday answering questions about a Netflix series filmed inside the jail

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is calling for providers of abortion pills to stop advertising in Arkansas

- A north Arkansas prosecutor has dropped murder charges against a former high school principal

- A group collecting signatures for a public education amendment says they are about halfway to their goal ahead of an early July deadline

- All schools in the University of Arkansas system plan to to raise tuition and fees for the upcoming school year

