Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 23, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 23, 2024.

- Members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday over the shooting death of Little Rock airport director Brian Malinowski

- State regulators have suspended the license of a south Arkansas physician facing a rape charge

- Superintendent of the West Memphis School District Terrence Brown has died

- Little Rock city officials have approved two contracts relating to the construction of a micro-home village for people experiencing chronic homelessness

- The 2024 Rural Development Conference was held Tuesday in Hot Springs

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

