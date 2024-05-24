Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 24, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 24, 2024.

- A new report looks at how working Arkansans are impacted by the state's tax structure.

- Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford supports upcoming Farm Bill Proposal.

- Mostly fair weather with some Thunderstorms expected this weekend.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.