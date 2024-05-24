Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 24, 2024
Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 24, 2024.
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 24, 2024.
- A new report looks at how working Arkansans are impacted by the state's tax structure.
- Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford supports upcoming Farm Bill Proposal.
- Mostly fair weather with some Thunderstorms expected this weekend.
