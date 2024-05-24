© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily Newscast for Friday, May 24, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 24, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 24, 2024.

- A subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee met for another meeting on the shooting death of Little Rock airport director Bryan Malinowski

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is joining a nationwide antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company

- The EPA has announced $4 million in grants to help redevelop brownfields in central and southern Arkansas

- St. Joseph Farmstead has received a USDA grant to support small-scale farmers in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece