Daily Newscast for Friday, May 24, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 24, 2024.

- A subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee met for another meeting on the shooting death of Little Rock airport director Bryan Malinowski

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is joining a nationwide antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company

- The EPA has announced $4 million in grants to help redevelop brownfields in central and southern Arkansas

- St. Joseph Farmstead has received a USDA grant to support small-scale farmers in Arkansas

