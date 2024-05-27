Daily Newscast for Monday, May 27, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, May 27, 2024.

- A Devastating EF-3 tornado killed 8 people in Northwest Arkansas early Sunday

- Arkansas ranks 40th in the nation for mental health care access, and new funding could pave the way for initiatives to reverse that trend

- A bill to require developers to disclose ownership and operation of digital assets has been introduced by Rep. French Hill

- Last week, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack attended a Memorial Day concert at the U.S. Capitol, where he hosts a post-concert reception each year

