Daily Newscast for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

- Local, state, and federal officials assessed damage in Northwest Arkansas where an EF-3 tornado killed eight and destroyed property

- Donations to assist those affected by storms are being accepted by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Disaster Relief Fund

- The Arkansas legislature may debate income tax cuts in a future session

- The CEO of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas speaks about the progress being made by women in the state

