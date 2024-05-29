Daily Newscast for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

- A new report says Arkansas Corrections officials aren't doing enough to prevent suicides in state prisons

- A group of activists is trying to remove Arkansas' statewide tax on menstrual hygiene products and diapers

- A report finds a years-long, multimillion-dollar program had virtually no impact on students' educational outcomes in Arkansas

- A hearing held Tuesday in an ongoing lawsuit against a cryptocurrency company in Arkansas

- The federal government says Little Rock's public housing agency must repay more than $1 million they say was misspent

