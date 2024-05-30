© 2024
Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 30, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:36 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

-Advocates and Medicaid recipients voice their frustrations with Arkansas' management of the program

-Lawmakers are poised to vote on an expensive contract renewal for educational services

-An east Arkansas mayor refuses to step down despite a no-confidence vote by city council members

-Lawmakers endorse $5 million in spending for new training, equipment for police and corrections staffers

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
