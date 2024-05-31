© 2024
Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT

Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 31, 2024.

-Gov. Sarah Sanders provides update for storm recovery effort, following approval of Major Disaster Declaration by U.S. President Joe Biden.

-An outbreak of Norovirus causes annual Girls' State program to end two days early.

