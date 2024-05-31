Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024
Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 31, 2024.
-Gov. Sarah Sanders provides update for storm recovery effort, following approval of Major Disaster Declaration by U.S. President Joe Biden.
-An outbreak of Norovirus causes annual Girls' State program to end two days early.
