Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 31, 2024.

-Gov. Sarah Sanders provides update for storm recovery effort, following approval of Major Disaster Declaration by U.S. President Joe Biden.

-An outbreak of Norovirus causes annual Girls' State program to end two days early.

