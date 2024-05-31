© 2024
KLRE Classical is experiencing technical issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve them as quickly as possible.

Daily Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 31, 2024.

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is asking a judge to reconsider Arkansas' challenge to new federal gun regulations

- The Arkansas Supreme Court issues a unanimous ruling throwing out a lawsuit over how the state approves ballot amendments

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' request for a major disaster declaration has been approved by President Biden

- Little Rock School District held a hearing regarding employee termination Thursday night

- A Mississippi company is once again trying to build a casino in Pope County

- State lawmakers have endorsed a new change to how Medicaid covers blood sugar monitoring equipment

- The annual Arkansas Girls State program is ending prematurely this year.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
