Daily Newscast for Friday, May 31, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 31, 2024.

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is asking a judge to reconsider Arkansas' challenge to new federal gun regulations

- The Arkansas Supreme Court issues a unanimous ruling throwing out a lawsuit over how the state approves ballot amendments

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' request for a major disaster declaration has been approved by President Biden

- Little Rock School District held a hearing regarding employee termination Thursday night

- A Mississippi company is once again trying to build a casino in Pope County

- State lawmakers have endorsed a new change to how Medicaid covers blood sugar monitoring equipment

- The annual Arkansas Girls State program is ending prematurely this year.

