Daily Newscast for Monday, June 3, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 3, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, June 3, 2024.

- Tornado damage assessment and recovery efforts continue in Northwest Arkansas

- The Little Rock City Board of Directors will consider tenants' rights at Tuesday's meeting

- Arkansas' economy is mirroring the national trend, which saw a slowdown in the first three months of 2024

- SoMa Pride Day was held in downtown Little Rock this weekend

- Mosaic Templars Cultural Center kicked off Juneteenth celebrations with the annual flag raising ceremony

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
