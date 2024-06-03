Daily Newscast for Monday, June 3, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, June 3, 2024.

- Tornado damage assessment and recovery efforts continue in Northwest Arkansas

- The Little Rock City Board of Directors will consider tenants' rights at Tuesday's meeting

- Arkansas' economy is mirroring the national trend, which saw a slowdown in the first three months of 2024

- SoMa Pride Day was held in downtown Little Rock this weekend

- Mosaic Templars Cultural Center kicked off Juneteenth celebrations with the annual flag raising ceremony

