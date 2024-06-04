Daily Newscast for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

- Crain Automotive Group has donated $50,000 to the disaster relief fund following the tornado outbreak in northwest Arkansas

- U.S. Senator Tom Cotton says he believes Former President Trump did not get a fair trial in New York where he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records

- Educational services company "Solution Tree" has withdrawn its bid for a state government contract in Arkansas.

- State officials could soon be seeking a settlement over an Arkansas oil spill from over a decade ago

- The federal government is sending new funding to help plug and reclaim "Orphan Wells" in Arkansas

