Afternoon Newscast for Friday, June 7, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 7, 2024.

- An investigation into Gov. Sander's purchase of a $19,000 lectern with state funds has finished without findings of criminal conduct.

-The Department of Finance and Administration hear public comments on a proposed rule to ban gender-neutral drivers' licenses and ID's.

- An inmate featured in Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has died.

-Arkansas State Police arrest 42 on charges related to child sexual abuse.

- Pride celebration in Northeast Arkansas scheduled for this weekend.

- I-55 bridge connecting Memphis and West Memphis, AR, to close for two weeks.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.