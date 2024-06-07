Afternoon Newscast for Friday, June 7, 2024
Hear Little Rock Public Radio's Afternoon Newscast for Friday, June 7, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 7, 2024.
- An investigation into Gov. Sander's purchase of a $19,000 lectern with state funds has finished without findings of criminal conduct.
-The Department of Finance and Administration hear public comments on a proposed rule to ban gender-neutral drivers' licenses and ID's.
- An inmate featured in Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has died.
-Arkansas State Police arrest 42 on charges related to child sexual abuse.
- Pride celebration in Northeast Arkansas scheduled for this weekend.
- I-55 bridge connecting Memphis and West Memphis, AR, to close for two weeks.
