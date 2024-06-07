© 2024
Daily Newscast for Friday, June 7, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 7, 2024.

- Attorney General Tim Griffin says one of two companies he ordered to cease advertising abortion pills to Arkansans has complied with his cease and desist letter

- A rule restricting gender-neutral options for Arkansas drivers' licenses has been blocked by a Pulaski County Circuit Judge

- A Pine Bluff company billed as the world's largest carbon removal plant had a meeting with Arkansas environmental regulators ahead of a final permit needed to complete its carbon sequestration project

- A UA Little Rock graduate has created 3D virtual models of artifacts stored at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
