Daily Newscast for Friday, June 7, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 7, 2024.

- Attorney General Tim Griffin says one of two companies he ordered to cease advertising abortion pills to Arkansans has complied with his cease and desist letter

- A rule restricting gender-neutral options for Arkansas drivers' licenses has been blocked by a Pulaski County Circuit Judge

- A Pine Bluff company billed as the world's largest carbon removal plant had a meeting with Arkansas environmental regulators ahead of a final permit needed to complete its carbon sequestration project

- A UA Little Rock graduate has created 3D virtual models of artifacts stored at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

