Daily Newscast for Monday, June 10, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, June 10, 2024.

- A new report says Arkansas has dropped in the nationwide ranking for overall child well-being

- UAMS plans to start training students in a midwifery program by 2026

- The Congressional Task Force on American Hostages and Americans Wrongfully Detained Abroad held a discussion about bringing back families held hostage by Hamas

- The City of Little Rock is advancing a new downtown master plan

- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined a panel discussion at the launch of the American Democracy and Health Security Initiative to develop strategies on any potential future pandemics

